    World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today July 1, 2024: SA fight as centurion Luus makes India toil despite a follow-on; Sneh Rana takes 8/77

    July 1, 2024 12:30 AM IST
    Chennai: India Women's Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Masabata Klaas on the third day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women
    Chennai: India Women's Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Masabata Klaas on the third day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 1, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : SA fight as centurion Luus makes India toil despite a follow-on; Sneh Rana takes 8/77

    • South Africa still trail India by 105 runs, after they were bundled out for 266 in the first innings chasing India's 603 for six.
    World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today July 1, 2024: SA fight as centurion Luus makes India toil despite a follow-on; Sneh Rana takes 8/77

