Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 13, 2024: Kapil Dev 'in pain', ready to donate his pension to help cancer-stricken Anshuman Gaekwad as BCCI support requested
Cricket Live Updates Today : Kapil Dev 'in pain', ready to donate his pension to help cancer-stricken Anshuman Gaekwad as BCCI support requested
- Kapil Dev has urged the BCCI to help Anshuman Gaekwad in his fight against cancer.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Will Shubman Gill risk own spot to solve Abhishek-Jaiswal dilemma? India's likely XI vs Zimbabwe for 4th T20I
- India will meet Zimbabwe with an aim to clinch a series win in the fourth T20I in Harare.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV and online
- India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Streaming: Here you can find details of when and where to watch the fourth match of India's tour of Zimbabwe live.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Gautam Gambhir 'speaks less, but...': Avesh Khan provides unique insight into newly-appointed India coach's functioning
- Avesh Khan provided insight into Gautam Gambhir's functioning as the latter joins Team India as head coach later this month.