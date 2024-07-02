Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 2, 2024: Babar Azam called 'selfish' by ex-India star to collective gasps in viral video: ‘Wasim, Waqar, everyone says…’
Cricket Live Updates Today : Babar Azam called 'selfish' by ex-India star to collective gasps in viral video: ‘Wasim, Waqar, everyone says…’
- The former India star made a strong remark on Babar Azam during a podcast, calling him “selfish.”
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'India were getting 90s but not centuries…': Sunil Gavaskar after Rohit Sharma ends 17-year-long wait for T20 World Cup
- Sunil Gavaskar said Team India scored a wonderful century with Rohit Sharma at the helm.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Sikandar Raza to lead young Zimbabwe team against India in T20I series
- Aiming to rebuild under new head coach Justin Sammons after failing to qualify for the just-concluded T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe have picked a young squad.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Hardik vs Bumrah vs Surya- MI superstar outright favourite to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next T20I captain: HT poll
- Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya, who can replace Rohit Sharma as India’s new T20I captain? HT’s verdict is out!