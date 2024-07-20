Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 20, 2024: 'What are you smoking nowadays?': Harbhajan brutally shuts down Pakistan influencer over MS Dhoni-Rizwan comparison
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'What are you smoking nowadays?': Harbhajan brutally shuts down Pakistan influencer over MS Dhoni-Rizwan comparison
- Former India player Harbhajan Singh was left enraged by a Pakistan sports influencer's attempt at trying to compare MS Dhoni and Mohammad Rizwan.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I will never be able...': Suryakumar Yadav's admission in first reaction on becoming India's T20I captain
- Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India in their upcoming T20I series in Sri Lanka after edging out Hardik Pandya in the captaincy race.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I took 13 wickets in 3 matches. What more do you want?': Kohli, Shastri not spared as Shami reignites 2019 WC debate
- Mohammed Shami picked 14 wickets in 4 games he played in 2019 World Cup before being rested for next 2 games, which included the semifinal against New Zealand.