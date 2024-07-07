Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 7, 2024: India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online
- India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here you can find details of when and where to watch the second match of India's tour of Zimbabwe.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Senior players are retired…’: Ravi Bishnoi on Rohit-Kohli reminder after India lose to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I
- In India's first T20I match post the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format, the Shubman Gill-led team lost by 13 runs against Zimbabwe
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shubman Gill takes full blame for India failing to chase 116 in shocking batting display against Zimbabwe
- Captaining India for the first time, Gill said it was his responsibility to stay there till the end and finish the match, especially after he got his eyes in.