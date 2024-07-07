Explore
Sunday, July 7, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
    Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 7, 2024: India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online

    July 7, 2024 6:20 AM IST
    Latest news on July 7, 2024: Shubman Gill's captaincy started with a stunning loss to Zimbabwe

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    July 7, 2024 6:20 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online

    • India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here you can find details of when and where to watch the second match of India's tour of Zimbabwe.
    July 7, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Senior players are retired…’: Ravi Bishnoi on Rohit-Kohli reminder after India lose to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

    • In India's first T20I match post the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format, the Shubman Gill-led team lost by 13 runs against Zimbabwe
    July 7, 2024 6:03 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Shubman Gill takes full blame for India failing to chase 116 in shocking batting display against Zimbabwe

    • Captaining India for the first time, Gill said it was his responsibility to stay there till the end and finish the match, especially after he got his eyes in.
    News cricket Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today July 7, 2024: India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live and online
