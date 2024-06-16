World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 16, 2024: 'Can't give excuses that you don't have money...': Gavaskar, Vaughan fume at ICC amid rain-marred Florida leg of T20WC
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Can't give excuses that you don't have money...': Gavaskar, Vaughan fume at ICC amid rain-marred Florida leg of T20WC
- Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan lashed out at the ICC over rain playing a crucial factor in the 2024 T20 World Cup
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Keep the coaches, change entire team’: Wasim Akram wants all players of Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad dropped
- Wasim Akram said that instead of sacking the coaches and support staff, PCB should change the entire Pakistan team to achieve better results.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Vikram Rathour quashes 'disciplinary issues' rumours, reveals reason for Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan's release from T20 WC
- Vikram Rathour spoke about Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan being released from the Indian squad following the end of the Super Eight stage.