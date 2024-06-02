World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 2, 2024: Rohit Sharma asks for mercy after New York Police viciously takes down intruder causing security breach to India captain
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rohit Sharma asks for mercy after New York Police viciously takes down intruder causing security breach to India captain
- During the T20 World Cup warm-up match, a spectator at the brand-new stadium in New York breached the security at the venue to meet Rohit Sharma
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rishabh Pant to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup? Rohit Sharma clarifies India's batting plan after win vs Bangladesh
- Rishabh Pant's performance not only helped India post a formidable total of 182/5 but also raised discussions about his potential role in the T20 World Cup.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'No place for Yashasvi in playing XI': Ex-India player responds to De Villiers' T20 WC question with big Kohli claim
- A former India player stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal would not be picked in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup and made a huge Virat Kohli claim.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Men vs boys’: India's hammering draws severe criticism for Bangladesh before T20 World Cup
- India made many statements in their 60-run victory over a hapless Bangladesh side, but none louder than Rishabh Pant's fifty