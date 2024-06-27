Explore
    Live

    World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost

    June 27, 2024 7:31 AM IST
    Latest news on June 27, 2024: Bumarh versus Buttler encounter promises to be an absolute slobber knocker in the semi-final showdown
    Latest news on June 27, 2024: Bumarh versus Buttler encounter promises to be an absolute slobber knocker in the semi-final showdown

    June 27, 2024 7:31 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost

    • A rollicking Rohit Sharma in the powerplay can give India an early lead over England in World Cup semi-finals. Jasprit Bumrah holds sway over Jos Buttler.
    June 27, 2024 7:21 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Stumps flying, edges galore: South Africa shatter records, bowl Afghanistan out for lowest score in T20 World Cup semi

    • Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs - their lowest in T20Is. It was also the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semi-final as South Africa ruled.
    June 27, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Use your brain’: Rohit Sharma retaliates after Pakistan great Inzamam accuses India pacers of ball-tampering in T20 WC

    • Rohit Sharma rubbished Inzamam-ul-Haq's accusation in typical Hitman style ahead of the semi-final clash with England at the T20 World Cup.
    June 27, 2024 6:07 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Virat Kohli lifts 150kg dumbbells, doesn't mean Rohit Sharma will too. His one pack enough to hit big sixes': Kapil Dev

    • Kapil Dev said Virat Kohli smashes the gym by lifting weights but Rohit Sharma is not like that. He knows he is different, and that is his USP.
