World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost
At Crickit, we bring to you T20 World Cup cricket news live, from injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records created and broken. The 2024 T20 World Cup gets even more exciting with our insightful articles and analysis around the key matches, players' performances and team strategies. The team dynamics, composition, probable 11 and venue details provide great insights into each match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.
Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup....Read More
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost
- A rollicking Rohit Sharma in the powerplay can give India an early lead over England in World Cup semi-finals. Jasprit Bumrah holds sway over Jos Buttler.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Stumps flying, edges galore: South Africa shatter records, bowl Afghanistan out for lowest score in T20 World Cup semi
- Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 in 11.5 overs - their lowest in T20Is. It was also the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semi-final as South Africa ruled.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Use your brain’: Rohit Sharma retaliates after Pakistan great Inzamam accuses India pacers of ball-tampering in T20 WC
- Rohit Sharma rubbished Inzamam-ul-Haq's accusation in typical Hitman style ahead of the semi-final clash with England at the T20 World Cup.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Virat Kohli lifts 150kg dumbbells, doesn't mean Rohit Sharma will too. His one pack enough to hit big sixes': Kapil Dev
- Kapil Dev said Virat Kohli smashes the gym by lifting weights but Rohit Sharma is not like that. He knows he is different, and that is his USP.