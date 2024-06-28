Explore
    World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 28, 2024: Rohit Sharma smashes multiple records in T20 WC semis vs ENG, enters elite club starring Dhoni and Kohli with blazing 57

    June 28, 2024 12:18 AM IST
    T20 World Cup News on Crickit. Tune in for all the latest updates and headlines on T20 World Cup 2024. With our comprehensive coverage, stay updated about the latest news, updates, articles, stats, commentary, and much more from the ICC tournament.
    At Crickit, we bring to you T20 World Cup cricket news live, from injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records created and broken. The 2024 T20 World Cup gets even more exciting with our insightful articles and analysis around the key matches, players' performances and team strategies. The team dynamics, composition, probable 11 and venue details provide great insights into each match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.

    Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.    ...Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 28, 2024 12:18 AM IST

    • Rohit Sharma joined MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly in an elite club during the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash with England.
    Read the full story here

