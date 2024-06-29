World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 29, 2024: India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final, Barbados weather: Rain threat in Bridgetown; What happens in case of washout?
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final, Barbados weather: Rain threat in Bridgetown; What happens in case of washout?
- India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final, Barbados weather report: Will thunderstorm affect India's shot at ending ICC trophy drought?
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Final: When and where to watch IND vs SA online and on TV
- India vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup Final: Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs SA Final match.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Rohit Sharma will jump into Barbados ocean if he loses 2nd WC final': Sourav Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of IND vs SA
- Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, as the side aims to end an 11-year ICC title drought on Saturday.