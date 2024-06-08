World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today June 8, 2024: Rohit Sharma faces another injury scare ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, gets hit on thumb during practice
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rohit Sharma faces another injury scare ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, gets hit on thumb during practice
- There are yet no official update from the BCCI on Rohit's injury ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'India making huge mistake by opening with Virat Kohli, batting-order is wrong': Kamran Akmal before Pakistan clash
- India vs Pakistan: Akmal said Virat Kohli should be batting at No.3 as he can hold one end up and take the game deep, allowing the others to bat around him.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Due to lack of communication, decisions didn't go in my favour': Shreyas Iyer goes unfiltered on BCCI contract snub
- Shreyas Iyer opened up about the challenging start to the year, during which he lost his central contract with the BCCI.