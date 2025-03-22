Cricket News Live Today March 22, 2025: D Gukesh vs R Ashwin chess showdown steals the spotlight as CSK gear up for IPL 2025 with reigning World Champion
Cricket Live Updates Today : D Gukesh vs R Ashwin chess showdown steals the spotlight as CSK gear up for IPL 2025 with reigning World Champion
- D Gukesh met CSK star R Ashwin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and the pair faced each other in a game of chess.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I'm sorry to say but spinners bowl like fast bowlers in IPL': Harbhajan tears into timid spin attacks; 'be more brave'
- Harbhajan Singh didn't mince his words as he spoke about the spinners in IPL, stating that they haven't been brave in their bowling.
Cricket Live Updates Today : KKR's predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's presence may bring more bad news for Rinku Singh
- KKR's predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's presence in the middle order may bring more bad news for Rinku Singh.
Cricket Live Updates Today : What happens if KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is washed out? Detailed Kolkata weather report with rain, thunderstorm chances
- For March 22, Kolkata’s Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted “thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty surface winds” as “very likely” to occur.
Cricket Live Updates Today : RCB's predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Who will fill Faf du Plessis' shoes? Can Liam Livingstone step up?
- RCB's predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood is a sure-shot started. But can the franchise afford to play another overseas bowler?
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shots fired! RCB head coach's attempt to silence reporter ends as dig at KKR, is Ajinkya Rahane listening?
- Ahead of the IPL 2025 opener against defending champions KKR, RCB head coach Andy Flower silenced a reporter in his own style!