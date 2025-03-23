Cricket News Live Today March 23, 2025: Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma to get new opening partner, Trent Boult set for homecoming
Cricket Live Updates Today : Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma to get new opening partner, Trent Boult set for homecoming
- MI predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma is set to get a new opening partner. Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence.
Cricket Live Updates Today : CSK predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians: Ashwin, Jadeja and Noor set to unleash trial by spin; Rachin to miss out
- CSK predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians: A trial by spin awaits Suryakumar Yadav and co in Chennai.
Cricket Live Updates Today : RR predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson to play as impact player; Sri Lankan spin duo to neutralise opening duo
- Rajasthan Royals predicted XI vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Sanju Samson is all set to play as an impact player.
Cricket Live Updates Today : SRH's predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan adds to batting prowess, Will Adam Zampa get a look in?
- SRH's predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan is all set to bolster the batting lineup of last year's finalists.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Hardik Pandya clings on to MS Dhoni, refuses to let go ahead of blockbuster MI vs CSK in IPL 2025
- CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya was seen hugging MS Dhoni during a practice session on Saturday.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rinku Singh ignores Virat Kohli's handshake, walks past him in IPL 2025 opening ceremony after greeting Shah Rukh
- While Rinku may have just missed greeting Kohli, someone for whom the left-hander has immense respect, the internet had a field day dissecting the incident.