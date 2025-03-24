Explore
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
    Live

    Cricket News Live Today March 24, 2025: DC vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2025: Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live online and on TV

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 24, 2025 6:54 AM IST
    Latest news on March 24, 2025: DC vs LSG: Check the live streaming details of the IPL 2025 match.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2025 6:54 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : DC vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2025: Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live online and on TV

    • Here are all the details of when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live and online on TV.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:50 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Harbhajan Singh embroiled in racism row after comparing Jofra Archer to 'kaali taxi', fans demand immediate ban from IPL

    • Harbhajan Singh's statement came during the commentary for the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:49 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Will Rishabh Pant open? Shardul set to lead pace attack: Lucknow Super Giants likely XI vs DC

    • LSG likely XI vs DC: Rishabh Pant will aim to make a strong start to his new stint as Lucknow Super Giants captain when he faces his old side, Delhi Capitals.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:45 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : DC predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul set for fresh role at new home; Karun Nair will have to wait

    • DC predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants: Delhi Capitals will kickstart a new era in the league, with Axar Patel beginning his captaincy stint.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:37 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Stumping from MS Dhoni was out of this world': Noor Ahmad credits India legend's ‘great support’ in stunning CSK debut

    • Noor Ahmad had special praise for MS Dhoni after the Afghan spinner made a sensational debut for CSK on Sunday.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:04 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI star with no domestic experience rattles CSK middle-order, earns pat on the back from MS Dhoni

    • Vignesh Puthur produced a brilliant performance for MI, registering figures of 3/32 in four overs against CSK.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 6:02 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : MS Dhoni listens to Vignesh Puthur, then makes his day with million-dollar gesture: 'He will never forget this day'

    • After the match, MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra shook hands with the opposition players, and that's when the ex-IND skipper met Vignesh.
    Read the full story here

