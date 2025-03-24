Cricket News Live Today March 24, 2025: DC vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2025: Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live online and on TV
- Here are all the details of when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live and online on TV.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Harbhajan Singh embroiled in racism row after comparing Jofra Archer to 'kaali taxi', fans demand immediate ban from IPL
- Harbhajan Singh's statement came during the commentary for the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Cricket Live Updates Today : Will Rishabh Pant open? Shardul set to lead pace attack: Lucknow Super Giants likely XI vs DC
- LSG likely XI vs DC: Rishabh Pant will aim to make a strong start to his new stint as Lucknow Super Giants captain when he faces his old side, Delhi Capitals.
Cricket Live Updates Today : DC predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul set for fresh role at new home; Karun Nair will have to wait
- DC predicted XI vs Lucknow Super Giants: Delhi Capitals will kickstart a new era in the league, with Axar Patel beginning his captaincy stint.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Stumping from MS Dhoni was out of this world': Noor Ahmad credits India legend's ‘great support’ in stunning CSK debut
- Noor Ahmad had special praise for MS Dhoni after the Afghan spinner made a sensational debut for CSK on Sunday.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI star with no domestic experience rattles CSK middle-order, earns pat on the back from MS Dhoni
- Vignesh Puthur produced a brilliant performance for MI, registering figures of 3/32 in four overs against CSK.
Cricket Live Updates Today : MS Dhoni listens to Vignesh Puthur, then makes his day with million-dollar gesture: 'He will never forget this day'
- After the match, MS Dhoni and Rachin Ravindra shook hands with the opposition players, and that's when the ex-IND skipper met Vignesh.