Cricket News Live Today March 25, 2025: Sanjiv Goenka drags Rishabh Pant for chat right after his poor show and LSG's shock loss to DC in KL Rahul-like incident
- After DC won out of nowhere, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had a chat with captain Rishabh Pant and coach Justin Langer, reminding the KL Rahul incident of last IPL.
- Ashutosh Sharma's stunning knock helped Delhi pull off a one-wicket heist against Lucknow Super Giants.
- The batter smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls to drag a shaky Capitals to a one-wicket win in Visakhapatnam
- Ashutosh Sharma slammed an unbeaten 66 runs off 31 balls and finished the match with a six to seal the win for Delhi Capitals by one wicket in 210-run chase.
Cricket Live Updates Today : PBKS to take tricky overseas options decision; GT to finalise opening duo: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings likely XIs
- Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings' predicted XIs: Both teams have plenty of options, and we are in for a cracking contest in Ahmedabad.