Cricket News Live Today March 5, 2025: Virat Kohli admits to not executing the final frontier in chase despite big win vs AUS: 'That's template I follow but…'
- Virat Kohli also admitted that he failed to execute the final plan and finish the chase on his own as he was dismissed on 84 when India were on 225.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Grow up. What undue advantage?' Gautam Gambhir's fiery reply to 'perpetual cribbers' over repeated Dubai accusation
- Calling them "perpetual cribbers," Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the critics in a fiery post-match presser at the Dubai International Stadium.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Hardik Pandya's monster sixes, KL Rahul's MS Dhoni act lay rest to 6-year-old demons, duo attends to unfinished business
- Not quite the tortoise to Hardik Pandya’s hare, KL Rahul delivered the decisive blow – a six off Glenn Maxwell to drag his side over the line
Cricket Live Updates Today : Steve Smith holds Virat Kohli after KL Rahul hits winning six, keeps hand on his chest in rare post-match scenes
- Steve Smith and Virat Kohli shared great sportsmanship after the end of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final, which India won by four wickets.
Cricket Live Updates Today : KL Rahul consoles crying Indian fan immediately after hitting match-winning six against Australia: 'Wounds are healing'
- An emotional fan with tears rolling down his eyes ran in to hug KL Rahul, who made no attempts to push him away.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Champions Trophy: We have no undue advantage, says Gautam Gambhir
- The India head coach slammed talk about his team being stationed at one venue — Dubai — being unfair to other teams