Latest cricket News, Live Updates Today May 17, 2024: Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins play rock-paper-scissor to decide result after officials confirm washout in SRH vs GT clash

Cricket Live Updates Today : Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins play rock-paper-scissor to decide result after officials confirm washout in SRH vs GT clash
- As the officials gathered the two captains to inform them of the washout, Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins shared a hilarious moment to ascertain a result.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ruturaj Gaikwad to lose CSK captaincy after IPL 2024? Pathan's blistering 'Jadeja' warning ahead of do-or-die RCB clash
- Irfan Pathan feels RCB, on the back of their stellar winning streak, hold the edge in the battle against CSK.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Misbah-ul-Haq calls out Team India's ghosts of the past ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Something they have struggled with...'
- Misbah-ul-Haq explained India need to learn to absorb pressure better, which has led to their downfall in ICC knockouts games over the last 10 years.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Seniors had their go, should've moved on after last T20 World Cup': Uthappa unfiltered on Rohit Sharma-led India squad
- Robin Uthappa didn't mince his words as he talked about the presence of seniors in the Indian T20I team.