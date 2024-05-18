Latest cricket News, Live Updates Today May 18, 2024: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' campaign comes to a crushing end
- The five-time winners finished with the wooden spoon, with only four wins to show
Cricket Live Updates Today : Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: No change in top-5 as Jasprit Bumrah rested, Harshal Patel remains at top
- Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG: There was no change in top-5 as Bumrah, the only player from both sides among the five highest-wicket takers, was rested
Cricket Live Updates Today : IPL 2024 Orange Cap after MI vs LSG: Kl Rahul, Nicholas Pooran move into top 10; Virat Kohli continues to lead
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap after MI vs LSG: Check out updated run-scoring chart after Lucknow's win against Mumbai.