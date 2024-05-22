IPL News, Live Updates Today May 22, 2024: India's 2010 U19 WC winner the hero as USA stun Bangladesh before T20 World Cup
Cricket Live Updates Today : India's 2010 U19 WC winner the hero as USA stun Bangladesh before T20 World Cup
- Harmeet Singh, a former Indian cricketer who was a part of the U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2010, was the hero for USA as they shocked Bangladesh in a T20I.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Lowest-ranked MI has four India's T20 World Cup starters, top two teams, KKR and SRH have no representatives
- Four MI players, integral to their core, will be part of Team India's starting XI when they begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5
Cricket Live Updates Today : Venkatesh Iyer stuns broadcasters in post-match interview after KKR reach IPL 2024 final by hammering SRH
- After guiding KKR to final, Venkatesh Iyer was in a fun mood as he displayed his 'mamba side' before the interview with broadcasters.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shah Rukh Khan apologises with folded hands after interrupting KKR vs SRH IPL live show, Suhana and Abram's reaction...
- Shah Rukh Khan inadvertently interrupted KKR vs SRH post-match live show at Ahmedabad and immediately apologised to the former cricketers hosting the show.