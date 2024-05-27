IPL News, Live Updates Today May 27, 2024: Russell in tears, Starc lifts Shreyas while Gambhir can't stop smiling as KKR stars show raw emotions after IPL win
Cricket Live Updates Today : Russell in tears, Starc lifts Shreyas while Gambhir can't stop smiling as KKR stars show raw emotions after IPL win
- Star all-rounder Andre Russell was in tears seconds after KKR won the final against SRH. He played a crucial role in his team's title triumph.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shah Rukh Khan tells KKR team to do flying-kiss gesture during IPL title celebration; Harshit's reaction takes the cake
- Harshit Rana was left laughing at Shah Rukh Khan's flying-kiss suggestion for KKR's IPL celebration
Cricket Live Updates Today : IPL 2024 prize money: SRH got INR 12.5 crore, RR took home INR 7cr; how much did KKR earn after 3rd title win?
- SRH will get INR 12.5 crore, while RR are taking home INR 7 crore to finish third in the IPL. Here's how much Shreyas Iyer's KKR will earn.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shah Rukh Khan kisses Gautam Gambhir's forehead in touching moment after KKR end 10-year wait for third IPL title
- KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan kissed Gautam Gambhir's forehead following the side's emphatic 8-wicket win over SRH in IPL 2024 final.