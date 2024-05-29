World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today May 29, 2024: England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out
Cricket Live Updates Today : England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out
- The woeful scenes in the Welsh capital followed another complete washout in the first of this four-match T20 series at Headingley
Cricket Live Updates Today : Gautam Gambhir a step closer to becoming India coach, Shah Rukh Khan aware as Dravid’s successor all but certain: Report
- Gautam Gambhir seems to have made up his mind regarding the India head coach job, with the report suggesting that it is almost a done deal