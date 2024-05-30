World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today May 30, 2024: West Indies take T20I rankings by storm before World Cup: Where do India, Australia and Pakistan stand?
- India, winners of the inaugural edition in 2007, are on 264 rating points, 2021 champions Australia are second with 257 points.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Suryakumar Yadav reacts to receiving 2nd consecutive ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year ahead of T20 World Cup: ‘Grateful’
- Suryakumar Yadav had been conferred the award for the second year in a row
Cricket Live Updates Today : Dinesh Karthik blames 'mental side of things' after announcing retirement, credits ‘Impact Player’ rule for longevity
- Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement after RCB's IPL 2024 exit. The veteran was pivotal to their run to the playoffs this season.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Country doesn’t need to know my relationship with Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir refuses to give ‘masala’
- Gautam Gambhir also lauded Virat Kohli-starrer RCB for making a stunning comeback in the playoff race at IPL 2024.