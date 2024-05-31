Explore
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi 33oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Friday, May 31, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today May 31, 2024: Babar Azam nearly topples Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record, joins ex-India captain in exclusive club

    May 31, 2024 6:17 AM IST
    T20 World Cup News on Crickit. Tune in for all the latest updates and headlines on T20 World Cup 2024. With our comprehensive coverage, stay updated about the latest news, updates, articles, stats, commentary, and much more from the ICC tournament.
    Latest news on May 31, 2024: Babar Azam has scored three T20I centuries while VIrat Kohli has one.
    Latest news on May 31, 2024: Babar Azam has scored three T20I centuries while VIrat Kohli has one.

    At Crickit, we bring to you T20 World Cup cricket news live, from injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records created and broken. The 2024 T20 World Cup gets even more exciting with our insightful articles and analysis around the key matches, players' performances and team strategies. The team dynamics, composition, probable 11 and venue details provide great insights into each match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.

    Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.    ...Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 31, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Babar Azam nearly topples Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record, joins ex-India captain in exclusive club

    • Babar scored 36 in 22 balls in the fourth T20I against England at The Oval on Thursday before falling to Jofra Archer.
    Read the full story here

    May 31, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Virat Kohli overlooked by Ponting and Gilchrist as Australia greats pick IPL stars to finish as top scorer at T20 WC

    • Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist snubbed Virat Kohli while naming their picks for the leading run-getter at the T20 World Cup.
    Read the full story here

    News cricket World Cup 2024 News, Live Updates Today May 31, 2024: Babar Azam nearly topples Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record, joins ex-India captain in exclusive club

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes