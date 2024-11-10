Cricket News, Live Updates Today November 10, 2024: Will under-fire Abhishek Sharma manage to retain his place? Check India vs South Africa 2nd T20I probable XIs
Cricket Live Updates Today : Will under-fire Abhishek Sharma manage to retain his place? Check India vs South Africa 2nd T20I probable XIs
- Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Abhishek Sharma, who is going through a rough patch, manages to retain his place in the XI for the 2nd T20I.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV
- The Men in Blue have been playing a fearless brand of cricket in the shortest format, which has helped them produce positive results in their favour.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rishabh Pant rated too expensive for RCB as AB de Villiers predicts big reunion for IND wicketkeeper with old ally
- AB de Villiers feels Rishabh Pant is going to be too expensive for RCB at the mega auction.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Australia pull off late selection surprises as Test squad revealed for Border-Gavaskar series opener against India
- Injured Cameron Green is the only player from Australia’s recent XI missing from the squad.