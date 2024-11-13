Cricket News, Live Updates Today November 13, 2024: KL Rahul's razor-sharp response to Sanjiv Goenka's jibe, sheds light on leaving LSG: ‘Need to find something good…’
Cricket News Live: Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.
Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.
Stay informed with up-to-the-minute news and updates on cricket, as we bring to you the latest developments. From injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records made, we've got you covered with all the information you need to stay in the loop. Dive deeper into the action with our insightful articles and analysis, where our team breaks down key matches, players' performances and team strategies for all that's cricket. Also, gain insights into team dynamics and emerging trends that could impact the outcome of the tournament.
Track the pulse of cricket with our comprehensive stats coverage, featuring in-depth statistics, player profiles, points table standings, top performers and historical data. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast or a stats nerd, our extensive database provides you with all the numbers that you need. Moreover, experience the thrill of matches with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis and engaging commentary, photo galleries and video stories- ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the action-packed cricketing extravaganza.
So, what are you waiting for? Follow us for all the latest news, updates, articles, Player Stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to cricket....Read More
Cricket Live Updates Today : KL Rahul's razor-sharp response to Sanjiv Goenka's jibe, sheds light on leaving LSG: ‘Need to find something good…’
- KL Rahul reacted to Goenka's statement and opened up on his decision to move on from LSG, as he will be going under the hammer in the mega auction.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'That is a bad move, Ricky. What are you doing?': Ponting's Virat Kohli act questioned amid 'spicy' ball-tampering claim
- Shane Lee's comment came hours after Gautam Gambhir hit back at Ricky Ponting over his Virat Kohli statement, questioning his expertise on Indian cricket.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV
- India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the important details.
Cricket Live Updates Today : R Ashwin loses another battle to Nathan Lyon; former SA cricketer highlights India spinner's lack of 'complete' game
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are two modern-day greats and the stage is set for a lip-smacking Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes ball over the nets and onto the streets near WACA; luckily, no one hurt
- Yashasvi Jaiswal whacked it over the nets and onto the adjacent road. Luckily no cars or pedestrians were around - the nearby school was finished for the day.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Brett Lee's 'atrocious' take on Team India's 'downfall': 'They went into the series thinking we'll whitewash the Kiwis'
- Brett Lee feels India paid the price for taking New Zealand lightly but then again, it wasn't their fault.