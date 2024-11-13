Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi 18oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Cricket News, Live Updates Today November 13, 2024: KL Rahul's razor-sharp response to Sanjiv Goenka's jibe, sheds light on leaving LSG: ‘Need to find something good…’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 13, 2024 6:59 AM IST
    Welcome to cricket news coverage on Crickit: Your go-to destination for news and headlines from the world of cricket. Stay ahead of the game by following Crickit's comprehensive coverage of all that's happening around the world, where our team brings to you the latest news, updates, articles, stats, commentary, and much more.
    Latest news on November 13, 2024: KL Rahul was released by Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise LSG ahead of IPL mega auction.
    Latest news on November 13, 2024: KL Rahul was released by Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise LSG ahead of IPL mega auction.

    Cricket News Live: Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.

    Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.

    Stay informed with up-to-the-minute news and updates on cricket, as we bring to you the latest developments. From injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records made, we've got you covered with all the information you need to stay in the loop. Dive deeper into the action with our insightful articles and analysis, where our team breaks down key matches, players' performances and team strategies for all that's cricket. Also, gain insights into team dynamics and emerging trends that could impact the outcome of the tournament.

    Track the pulse of cricket with our comprehensive stats coverage, featuring in-depth statistics, player profiles, points table standings, top performers and historical data. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast or a stats nerd, our extensive database provides you with all the numbers that you need. Moreover, experience the thrill of matches with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis and engaging commentary, photo galleries and video stories- ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the action-packed cricketing extravaganza.

    So, what are you waiting for? Follow us for all the latest news, updates, articles, Player Stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to cricket.    ...Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 6:59 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : KL Rahul's razor-sharp response to Sanjiv Goenka's jibe, sheds light on leaving LSG: ‘Need to find something good…’

    • KL Rahul reacted to Goenka's statement and opened up on his decision to move on from LSG, as he will be going under the hammer in the mega auction.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 6:57 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : 'That is a bad move, Ricky. What are you doing?': Ponting's Virat Kohli act questioned amid 'spicy' ball-tampering claim

    • Shane Lee's comment came hours after Gautam Gambhir hit back at Ricky Ponting over his Virat Kohli statement, questioning his expertise on Indian cricket.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV

    • India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the important details.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 6:10 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : R Ashwin loses another battle to Nathan Lyon; former SA cricketer highlights India spinner's lack of 'complete' game

    • Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are two modern-day greats and the stage is set for a lip-smacking Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes ball over the nets and onto the streets near WACA; luckily, no one hurt

    • Yashasvi Jaiswal whacked it over the nets and onto the adjacent road. Luckily no cars or pedestrians were around - the nearby school was finished for the day.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 6:00 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Brett Lee's 'atrocious' take on Team India's 'downfall': 'They went into the series thinking we'll whitewash the Kiwis'

    • Brett Lee feels India paid the price for taking New Zealand lightly but then again, it wasn't their fault.
    Read the full story here

    News cricket Cricket News, Live Updates Today November 13, 2024: KL Rahul's razor-sharp response to Sanjiv Goenka's jibe, sheds light on leaving LSG: ‘Need to find something good…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes