Cricket News Live Today November 14, 2024: 'Gautam Gambhir is already frightened. He's just throwing me...': Ricky Ponting doubles down in fresh jibe

Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Gautam Gambhir is already frightened. He's just throwing me...': Ricky Ponting doubles down in fresh jibe
- Reiterating his “prickly character” remark, Ricky Ponting believed a “frightened” Gautam Gambhir only hit back at him amid the talk around the NZ series
Cricket Live Updates Today : Dale Steyn makes big IPL auction prediction for SA star after record-breaking fifty vs India: ‘A 10 crore player?’
- Dale Steyn made a big prediction for a countryman ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Tilak Varma came to my room and said please send me at No.3': Suryakumar Yadav sacrifices own spot, gets grand return
- Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Tilak Varma requested for the No.3 spot after the second T20I and got immediate success.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Hardik Pandya takes DRS, then walks off even before third umpire watches replays in IND vs SA 3rd T20I
- Hardik Pandya took a referral after being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, but didn't stick around to watch as DRS confirmed three reds.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Cricket at crossroads. Keep egos in check…’: Afridi attacks India without taking names for Champions Trophy row
- Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan all-rounder, indirectly asked India to drop their ego and travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.