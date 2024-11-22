Cricket News Live Today November 22, 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara's 'Virat Kohli' warning to Australia: 'Like to give it back to bowlers'
- Cheteshwar Pujara has issued a warning to Australia and ofcourse, it concerns Virat Kohli.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘I’m s****ing myself…’: Marsh breaks silence on mental pressure as Australia start Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India
- Since his heroics in the 2023 Ashes, Mitchell hasn't looked back and has taken the No. 6 spot in the Australian Test batting line-up.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Perth Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s India eye fresh start
- Bumrah says team is not carrying baggages of the series loss at home against NZ and will look to start from zero when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Gautam Gambhir will hear worse things if...': Ricky Ponting's 'frosty' remark in firing fresh salvo at India head coach
- Ricky Ponting warned Gautam Gambhir that he might get to hear worse statements on the Indian team or the players, if the side performs poorly against Australia.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Ask India if they need Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar?': Cheteshwar Pujara ignored by Kapil Dev as Gill vacates No. 3
- Kapil Dev says there's no point talking about missing Cheteshwar Pujara when he is not part of the Indian squad.