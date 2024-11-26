Cricket News Live Today November 26, 2024: End of an era for IPL legends: Check 5 big names ignored by all 10 franchises
Cricket Live Updates Today : End of an era for IPL legends: Check 5 big names ignored by all 10 franchises
- Although there were plenty of big-name players sold at the IPL auction, there were also several who missed out on joining a team this year around.
Cricket Live Updates Today : New Zealand-England Test series named after former legends, teams to now play for Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
- England and New Zealand Test series has been named after Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rahul Dravid reacts to India thrashing Australia all the way from Jeddah: 'The way they responded after NZ loss...'
- Rahul Dravid rallied behind the Indian team after it registered a stellar victory against Australia in the first Test in Perth.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Washington Sundar expected to go for 'much higher' than ₹3.2 crore; Gujarat Titans open up on steal buy at IPL auction
- Gujarat Titans picked up Washington Sundar for INR 3.2 crore in the mega auction. Assistant coach Parthiv Patel has now given his take regarding the squad.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Sachin Tendulkar gives huge shoutout to Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah; Yashasvi Jaiswal receives special mention
- Sachin Tendulkar was on cloud nine seeing India beat Australia by 295 runs in Perth, and congratulated the four architects of the win.