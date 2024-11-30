Cricket News Live Today November 30, 2024: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of pink-ball Test vs India, doubtful for entire series as Australia suffer major setback
Cricket Live Updates Today : Josh Hazlewood ruled out of pink-ball Test vs India, doubtful for entire series as Australia suffer major setback
- Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in a major blow to the Australian team.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Just the terminator, isn't he?' Former Australia pacer says Jasprit Bumrah is 'always stalking the batters'
- Former Australia pacer Damien Fleming called Jasprit Bumrah the “terminator”, saying he is always stalking the batters.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India coach reveals Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction to Perth Test exclusion: 'It's only tough when seniors...'
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weren't part of Team India's XI in the first Test of the series in Perth.