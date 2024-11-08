Cricket News, Live Updates Today November 8, 2024: Young reveals how he messed up Rohit Sharma's fielding tactics during Ravindra Jadeja spell, credits it to Mitchell chat
- Will Young had an aggressive approach towards Ravindra Jadeja, which also challenged Rohit Sharma's fielding strategy.
Cricket Live Updates Today : PCB gives in to ICC's hybrid model for Champions Trophy, India’s matches to be played in Dubai or Sharjah: Report
- The Asia Cup in 2023 was the last tournament held in Pakistan in a hybrid model, with India's matches held in Sri Lanka.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals desire to be fulfilled at Punjab Kings: 'He was trying to get me...'
- Ricky Ponting was announced as Punjab Kings' new head coach just three months after he parted ways with Delhi Capitals.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs South Africa live streaming, 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SA cricket match on television and online
- India vs South Africa live streaming, 1st T20I: India will take on South Africa in a four-match T20I series. Here are IND vs SA live streaming details.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Sarfaraz Khan savaged with 'overrated, one-match wonder' remarks as Dhruv Jurel, Shreyas Iyer threaten India spot
- Sarfaraz Khan has notably been among the batters who have underperformed in the recently-concluded New Zealand Test series at home