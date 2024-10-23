Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today October 23, 2024: Sanju Samson 'couldn't make eye contact' with India head coach Gautam Gambhir after failures
- Sanju Samson revealed that he wasn't able to make eye contact with head coach Gautam Gambhir, after poor returns in the first two T20Is against Bangladesh
Cricket Live Updates Today : Door open for Mohammed Siraj in India's playing XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand: 'If he's given a chance here…'
- Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has defended Siraj and said he is going through a wicked drought at the moment.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India's squad for Australia tour to be announced as selectors meet to discuss Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Shardul Thakur
- Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur? That's the big questions when selectors meet next week to pick India's squad for the Australia tour.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Brett Lee's DM to Rohit Sharma ends India's biggest headache before Australia tour: 'Get him in squad if Shami not fit'
- Brett Lee has suggested a perfect replacement if Mohammed Shami is not fit for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rohit Sharma melts after woman wanting his autograph says, 'Tell Virat Kohli I'm her biggest fan'
- Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were present during India's practice session in Pune on Tuesday but it was Rohit's reaction to a fan request that went viral.