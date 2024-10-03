Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today October 3, 2024: Shardul Thakur rushed to Lucknow hospital soon after dismissal in Irani Cup; batted despite 102 degrees fever: Report
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shardul Thakur rushed to Lucknow hospital soon after dismissal in Irani Cup; batted despite 102 degrees fever: Report
- Shardul Thakur was hospitalised following a high fever after batting on Day 2 of the ongoing Irani Cup match.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ex-ICC official, part of Australian team with Waugh, Gilchrist and Co, now responsible for bringing Kabaddi to Melbourne
- Brendan McClements' switch from cricket to Visit Victoria is beyond fascinating with PKL set to make its debut on Australian shores later this year.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Pakistan cricket is in ICU with no specialist for treatment’: Ex-captain takes aim at Babar after his resignation
- "It's a leadership crisis," former Pakistan captain Rashid said. "Pakistan cricket is in the ICU with no specialist for treatment."
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'He didn’t talk to anyone': Ex-MI and CSK legend's bold captaincy take on Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni
- The former CSK star asserted that MS Dhoni didn't talk to anyone in the team and had a different way of communicating with players.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Other players are open to give suggestions but I trust my judgement’: Rohit Sharma on his aggressive captaincy
- Rohit Sharma said that while he is open to suggestions, the final call is his and he completely trusts his own gut feeling.