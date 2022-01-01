'Let's see if India consider this idea': Ex-PAK captain addresses chances of KL Rahul playing as 'finisher' in SA ODIs

Team India will return to action in the fifty-over format after almost six months when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match series. Over the past few months, the Indian team saw a series of changes with Rohit Sharma taking over the role of full-time captain in the limited-overs format – however, in the ODIs against Proteas, KL Rahul will lead the side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Rohit Sharma being unfit, Rahul will lead the team that also includes former captain Virat Kohli, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. The 18-member squad also includes openers Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan in addition to Rahul, and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has suggested that the skipper can also push himself down the batting order if he feels the need of a finisher in the XI.

With Hardik Pandya still unfit and Venkatesh Iyer yet to play in a single ODI, India only have the limited experience of Rishabh Pant in the finishing role.

Reacting to a fan's question if Rahul can push himself down the order, Butt said, “Let's see if India considers this idea. Because the player that you want as a finisher is now the captain of the team. If he realises that a finisher is needed, he will come down in the batting order.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butt was also asked if the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill can be tried at different positions in the order and the former Pakistan captain insisted that openers find it relatively easier to adjust to different roles in the batting lineup. With India having an abundance of batters in the top-order, it is highly likely that a majority of youngsters will be asked to assume different roles in the near future.

Recently, Venkatesh Iyer, who made his T20I debut against New Zealand in November, played in the lower-middle order despite being a first-choice opener for Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders and Madhya Pradesh.

“Very few openers can struggle at other positions. Batting adjustment is relatively easier for an opener in comparison to others and it also depends on the game condition and how a batter likes to play. So yes, it is possible for openers to adjust to different playing positions,” Butt said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON