Livingstone, injured Archer go big as IPL auction nets 204 players

Jofra Archer will possibly not be fit this season but Mumbai Indians still snapped up the England fast bowler as Jasprit Bumrah’s probable new ball partner for ₹8 crore. Having fended off heavy bidding for Archer from Rajasthan Royals, and even Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai further loosened their purse strings by spending ₹8.5 crore on Tim David, the uncapped Singapore-born Australian batter.

The most expensive buy of the day though was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was bought for ₹11.5 crore by Punjab Kings. Livingstone is coming off a breakout season, having struck 103 off 43 balls against Pakistan last year, becoming The Hundred’s MVP for Birmingham Phoenix (348 runs in nine innings).

A total of 204 players were bought (out of a maximum possible 217 open slots), comprising 107 capped and 97 uncapped. All 10 franchises spent ₹551.7 crore on 137 Indians and 67 overseas players, with a record 11 players going for ₹10 crore or more before the hammer went down for the final time on Sunday. From Livingstone to Archer, David and West Indies international Romario Shepherd—he went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹7.5 crore—overseas players had a good day at Sunday’s auction.

Before the accelerated bidding, Rajasthan Royals were precariously placed with just four overseas players on their roster but they quickly picked up James Neesham for ₹1.5 crore, Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹2 crore, Rassie van der Dussen for ₹1 crore and Daryl Mitchell for ₹75 lakh.

Suresh Raina—he once held the record for most matches in IPL and was almost synonymous with Chennai Super Kings—went unsold, signalling the end of the career of one of the most dependable batters in franchise cricket. He was the most prominent CSK player missing in their ranks as they bought back most of their core players like Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. Equally surprising was Kolkata Knight Riders—as well as other franchises—not bidding for World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, possibly signalling the end of his IPL career. Out of favour too was Australia’s current T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch.

Several prominent internationals like Shakib Al Hasan, Imran Tahir, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara went unsold. Ajinkya Rahane was picked by KKR at his base price of ₹1 crore. At a time when Rahane’s Test spot is in doubt, this is an act of faith that he may look to pay with runs and leadership. KKR seem to have made up their mind on Rahane’s role as well.

“Definitely Rahane was a value buy for us,” Jhanvi Mehta, daughter of KKR co-owner Jay Mehta and actor Juhi Chawla, said on the sidelines of the auction. “He has been around for ages and adds a lot in terms of leadership. We lost out on Shubhman Gill and Ajinkya can perform that role. He will allow Venkatesh Iyer to play his role and would be the perfect foil. Our captaincy will be decided by the team management and we have a lot of options, which we’ll look into after the auctions.”

The U-19 players of India’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad had mixed luck. All-rounder Raj Angad Bawa—Player-of-the-Match in the final—triggered frenetic bidding from Sunrisers and Mumbai before Punjab Kings bought him for ₹2 crore. Fast bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by CSK for ₹1.5 crore. Delhi Capitals picked Yash Dhull, the captain, for ₹50 lakh before getting left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal at ₹20 lakh through accelerated bidding. South African Dewald Brevis, who topped this U-19 World Cup tally with 506 runs (he broke Shikhar Dhawan’s 2004 record of 505 runs), was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹3 crore.

Aiden Markram was the first player to be bought on Day 2 of the auction, by SRH for ₹2.6 crore. Bids of Archer and Livingstone raised the temperature early but soon enough, all the franchises started plugging the gaps by being smart about their buys.

There were still some interesting bids. South Africa left-arm pacer Marco Jansen—Mumbai Indians’ find last season—was bought by SRH for ₹4.2 crore while Khaleel Ahmed went to DC for ₹5.25 crore. Windies all-rounder Odean Smith went to PK for ₹6 crore, while wicketkeeper batters Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha (both Gujarat Titans) and Sam Billings (KKR) were also promptly picked up.

More or less all the teams look settled with a proper core, backup, younger reserves and more than one leadership option. “We are close to achieving what we wanted to put together, despite the challenging environment," said PK head coach Anil Kumble towards the end of the auction. “Liam is one of the best all-rounders. He is a world-class cricketer and plays a lot with Bairstow, so from our point of view, it is great,” said Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.

Some players, like the talented New Zealand opener Devon Conway who went to CSK for ₹1 crore, came at a steal. “We thought the best replacement (for Faf du Plessis) could be Devon, because he has been doing well. (CSK coach Stephen) Fleming has seen him in New Zealand,” said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.

“Very satisfied,” said Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. “We have players with experience who can walk into a playing XI. You want 15-16 such players. We were clear we wanted someone like Quinton de Kock at the top, to free (skipper) KL Rahul from wicket-keeping responsibility. That would make him fearless. We wanted a batting and bowling all-rounder. We got Jason Holder because of that.”

