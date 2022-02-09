'Listen, we expect runs from you': Gavaskar reacts to India's 'experiment' of opening with Rishabh Pant in 2nd ODI vs WI

No. 4 in the first ODI, and No. 2 here in the second. That's where Rishabh Pant has batted in the first two matches against West Indies. Despite the return of KL Rahul in the Playing XI, India opted to make him bat at No. 4 and instead open with Pant and Rohit Sharma. The move stunned many, including the commentary panel, which the legendary Sunil Gavaskar is a part of.

Surely, India must feel that Rahul is best suited to bat in the middle-order, at No. 4 where he already boasts an impressive average. Sharing his thoughts on Pant opening, Gavaskar feels one of the reasons behind the move could be to provide India a quickfire start inside the first Powerplay and that it the move pays off, it could be a plan India might consider for the 2023 World Cup next year.

"I think the thinking behind it was the first 10 overs. It's where India sometimes don't score as many as they should be. So they could have sent Rishabh Pant so that he could take advantage of the field restrictions. This is an experiment. Make no mistake. If it works, it can be a template they would like to carry forward as they go on to the World Cup in India next year. It's something that they would certainly look at," Gavaskar said on air.

Having said that, Gavaskar reckons that with Pant opening, it keeps the finisher's slot vacant. With Hardik Pandya still undergoing rehabilitation, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to entirely recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in November, Pant could have taken up that role. However, Gavaskar added that making Pant open could also stem from India's intentions of infusing more sense of responsibility in the 24-year-old's batting.

"What is interesting is who is going to be the finisher? I was thinking that maybe they would be looking at Pant as they finisher where he has the license to throw his bat at just about every delivery that he gets to face. Maybe also I think that this move is to give him a sense of responsibility. We have often see him charge down the pitch first ball and get out. So maybe sending him up the order is a way to tell him… 'listen, we expect runs from you'. So it's like giving him a sense of responsibility," said Gavaskar.

The experiment did not work as Pant was dismissed for 18 off 34 balls having hit three fours. This was the first time Pant had opened for India in ODIs. Earlier, Pant opened the innings 11 times for India in U19 ODIs between 2015 and 2016, scoring 454 runs at 41.27 with one century and four fifties. Six of them were during the U19 World Cup in 2016 where he scored 267 runs at 44.50 with one hundred and two fifties.

"This is the first time he has opened the batting. He has opened at four. He has got 340-odd runs. At five he has batted most times and got two fifties. At 6, he has hardly had an opportunity but that's because the Indian top order has been so good and very consistent. At 5, 6 and 7, you hardly get about 7 overs or maybe less than that," Gavaskar pointed out.

