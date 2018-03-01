Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Durban, Day 2

Australian batsmen would hope to dominate South Africa’s bowling attack on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Friday. On Day 1, Australia, who won the toss and batted on an easy-paced pitch, were 225 for five when bad light ended play four overs before the second new ball was due. With no assistance for the bowlers from a slow surface, South Africa bowled with discipline to keep the batsmen in check. Apart from a bright third-wicket partnership of 56 off 92 balls between Warner (51) and Smith (56), it was largely attritional cricket between the second and third-ranked teams in Test cricket. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Durban, Day 2 here. (DAY 1 REPORT)

