Live cricket score: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup qualifier, Group B - AFG 71/3 chasing 197

Zimbabwe cricket team won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan cricket team in their ICC World Cup qualifier match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Graeme Cremer-led Zimbabwe are on a roll in the tournament after registering a 116-run win over Nepal in the opener. A win against Afghanistan, who were stunned by Scotland in their first match, would make them front-runners to progress to the knockouts from Group B. Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan, who have been in good form, would be keen to get back to winning ways in this must-win match. Get live cricket score of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup qualifier, Group B match in Bulawayo, here.

If you are unable to view the full scorecard of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, then click here.