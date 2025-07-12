'Log paise kama rahe hain mere through. Even Sachin was judged': Jasprit Bumrah doesn't mince words after Lord's 5-for

Jasprit Bumrah had a smashing response in store for his critics after he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Lord's Test against England on Day 2. The 31-year-old got himself on the much-talked-about Lord's Honours Board as he notched up yet another fifer. Bumrah rattled the stumps of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer while he had Chris Woakes caught at the hands of substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Jasprit Bumrah had a smashing response to his critics as he didn't hold back(HT_PRINT)

Bumrah addressed the media after stumps on Day 2, and he spoke about the ongoing discussions about his workload and his playing just three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The No.1-ranked Test bowler said he could not stop the discussions, as there are too many cameras around, and everyone wants to cover the Indian team just to increase their social media viewership.

He also stated that it is a very good feeling to get on the Lord's Honours Board. “It's good to be on the Honours board, but I know that discussions will keep happening. There are so many cameras here. Even when we practice, there are so many cameras,” said Bumrah.

“This is the era of views, subscribers. I know that everyone wants to create something sensational. Things happen, but it's not in my hands,” he added.

‘Sachin was also judged’

Jasprit Bumrah, who is now the leading wicket-taker among Asian bowlers in SENA countries, cited Master Blaster as an example, saying even the great Sachin Tendulkar was constantly judged throughout his career despite playing 200 Tests.

“Log paise kama rahe hai mere through toh achi baat hai. At least they will give me blessings that I gave them viewership. But I don't think about all those things. You will be judged as long as you are wearing this jersey. Every cricketer goes through that,” said Bumrah.

“As long as I am on TV, judgments will keep coming. Obviously, that's part and parcel of professional sport. You will always be judged by your performances day in and day out. Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, and he was also still judged. So everybody judges. That's how it is,” he added.

Speaking of the Lord's Test, England posted 387 runs on the board, owing to Joe Root's 37th Test ton. India then concluded Day 2 at the score of 145/3, still trailing by 242 runs. KL Rahul (53*) and Rishabh Pant (19*) will resume proceedings on Day 3.