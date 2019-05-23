‘PM Modi, Amit Shah partnership tracerbullets BJP to poll position’: Ravi Shastri

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri lauded the partnership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for sweeping the Lok Sabha polls for the second time in a row.

Shastri took to social media to congratulate the Prime Minister in his own inimitable way: “Another stunning @narendramodi & @amitshahofficial partnership tracerbullets @bjp4india to poll position for second time running. Election results further reaffirm Modi Ji’s leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Awesome performance #ModiSweep #IndianElections2019 #VijayiBharat ‬#modi.”((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

Soon after it became clear that the BJP was set to come back for another term, the PM’s colleagues took to Twitter to wish him, leading the charge was Sushma Swaraj. She congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people on the BJP’s “big victory” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: ‘Thanks a lot Bhajji paa’ - Gambhir replies to Harbhajan’s congratulatory message

Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the win “historic” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “astute” leadership and party chief Amit Shah’s “dynamism”.

A major contribution to the BJP’s mega performance today has come from the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which the party had swept in 2014 but lost to the Congress in assembly elections recently.

World leaders from Benjamin Netanyahu to Shinzo Abe too chipped in congratulating PM Modi on his big win.

First Published: May 23, 2019 20:11 IST