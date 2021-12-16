'Look at who you are talking to': Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts BCCI for Kohli's treatment; says 'Ganguly needs to answer'

Virat Kohli's press conference ahead of India's tour of South Africa on Wednesday triggered mixed reactions in the cricket fraternity. The Indian Test captain addressed the controversies which engulfed Indian cricket over the past week and stated his position in a rather composed manner as he braved questions from the media.

Kohli shed light on the conversations which took place between him and the board when he communicated his decision to step down from T20I captaincy. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly – in an interview last week – stated that the board requested Kohli to not leave the leadership role, the 33-year-old batter revealed that no such request was made.

“I communicated to the BCCI when I left the T20 captaincy. I shared my point of view and the reasons behind taking that decision, and it was received very well. There was no hesitation. I wasn't asked to not leave the T20I captaincy; instead, it was considered a progressive step and that it was in the right direction,” Kohli said.

The Indian Test skipper's comments reflect on miscommunication between him and the BCCI, and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lashed out at the board for their treatment of Kohli.

“I truly believe whatever he (Kohli) says. He is very clear in his talk,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“He said that they only told him 1.5 hours before the selection of the Test team that he would no longer be the ODI captain. Now, some people might say that selectors are not obliged to tell. I don't know about that, but look at who you are talking to! He is 'the' player. In the last few years, the magnitude of your cricket is based on (the success of) few individuals and he is right up there with those people. It started with Ganguly's captaincy, passed it on to Dhoni and he, then, passed it on to Kohli. His contribution as a player is no less than anyone,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan captain further insisted that Kohli is ‘world’s no.1 player,' and such controversies create unrest.

“In India's cricket history, if there are a few highlighted contributions from big names and match winners, he is certainly among one of those men,” said Butt.

“He is not like any other player. He is a player who makes a difference. He is world's no.1 player, not just India's. He might not be at the best of his levels in the last two years, but no one is near him. These things create unrest.”

The former Pakistan captain further insisted that Ganguly needs to address Kohli's comments ‘for the betterment of Indian cricket’.

“Ganguly has been a big player and we all respect him, but Kohli has thrown Ganguly's claim out of the window. He very clearly said that there was no such request,” said Butt.

“He is clear in his head and in his speech. Ganguly needs to answer this for the betterment of Indian cricket.”