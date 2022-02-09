'Looked like Rohit took review only because this umpire gave the decision': Ex-PAK captain on errors in IND-WI 1st ODI

India had registered an emphatic victory in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday and will be aiming to seal the three-match series later today, when Rohit Sharma's men meet the ‘Men in Maroon’ for the second game in Ahmedabad. The hosts had chased down a 177-run target with six wickets to spare after the Indian spinners ran through a hapless Windies batting order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a near-perfect outing for the Indian team; but the same cannot be said for umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan, who had three of his decisions overturned in significantly quick successions.

The first successful review came in the 12th over of the West Indies innings when Washington Sundar trapped Darren Bravo in front of the wickets. A second came in the 20th over when Yuzvendra Chahal was convinced on another leg-before shout. Merely two overs later, Chahal induced an outside edge off Sharmarh Brooks and Rohit took the review straight away, resulting in another dismissal.

As a result, Padmanabhan was criticised by fans for his multiple errors and former Pakistan captain Salman But made a cheeky remark as he discussed the umpiring standard in first ODI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In India's game (against West Indies), the umpire's (Ananthapadmanabhan) decision was overturned on three occasions. In one of the decisions, the camera was on Rohit Sharma. Now, I might be wrong, he was wearing glasses so I couldn't see his eyes, but his face looked like he took the review only because this umpire gave the decision,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan captain further added that such errors are “not a good sign.”

“India were benefitted on three occasions after taking the review against the umpire's decision, so this definitely signals that the umpiring wasn't good. It's not a good sign,” said Butt.

Rohit Sharma will be aiming to seal a first series win as full-time limited-overs captain of the Indian team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}