'Loss to India hurt team, dented egos and threatened position of players': Former Australia coach's startling revelation

Australia's Test series loss to India in early 2021 left a deeper impact on the team than anyone assumed but the same result was a catalyst in their turnaround later which saw the Aussies win the T20 World Cup for the first time ever, claims a former two-time Australia World Cup winning coach.

As a depleted Indian unit beat the mighty and fully-strengthened Australian team on their home soil in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January of 2021 to register back-to-back series wins in the country, ex head coach John Buchanan has revealed how the loss acted as a wake-up call for the Aussies.

"There's little doubt that the loss to India at home hurt the team, dented egos and threatened positions of players and support staff,” Buchanan told The Telegraph.

"But turning a team around takes time, and it takes some painful lessons as well. Talking with Justin (Langer) after the T20 World Cup, he was almost more thrilled about the planning and preparation that went into the tournament than winning the tournament itself. He also felt that they were really well prepared for the Ashes, which is on show now."

Currently enjoying a strong 3-0 lead in the Ashes, Australia have put England well on the mat and although the Ashes urn will remain with the Aussies, it is going to take one heck of an effort for Joe Root’s team to end the series on a high. Weighing in on the Ashes campaign, Buchanan delivered his verdict on the English team, calling it woeful while pointing out areas that are hurting them the most.

"England have been woeful, although a quick look at their results in the longest format over the past two-three years will reveal that they are not a good side. They rely heavily on (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad. They have no opening combination with a fragile middle order, and so choose (Jos) Buttler and (Jonny) Bairstow rather than (Ben) Foakes who is the best wicketkeeper," Buchanan added.

"Besides, their bowling attack needs conditions in its favour in order to look dangerous. Some of their selections on this tour so far seem ludicrous. For instance, the decision to not play Anderson and Broad in Brisbane in bowler-friendly conditions. And you do that in the first Test of a series?"