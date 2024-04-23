New Delhi [India], : Bowling allrounder Manav Suthar opened up on representing Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 and said that "it is a great feeling" and added that "there is a lot to learn." "Lot to learn": Manav Suthar on representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

In the auction before the start of the 17th season of the IPL, India's U19 spin sensation Manav Suthar was picked by Gujarat Titans for ₹20 lakh. In the 2022-23 domestic season, the youngster grabbed 90 wickets. Meanwhile, in the previous season, he was the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan, with 39 wickets in 6 matches.

Suthar's GT will be up against players like David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Porel in the next match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

After the 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings by three wickets, Gujarat Titans players are in the national capital and Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade and R Sai Kishore had an opportunity to engage with fans.

While speaking to ANI, Suthar said that GT supports everyone in their squad. The 21-year-old added that he feels "very good" to be with the Gujarat-based franchise from the beginning of the season.

"It feels great to be here. Delhi feels like home as well. It is a great feeling because Gujarat Titans are like a team that supports everyone. I have been with them since the beginning so it feels very good," Suthar told ANI.

When asked about sharing the dressing room with the international players, he added that there is a lot to learn from them.

"There is a lot to learn like they are all international cricketers so we get to know everything every day. Whenever we practice we learn something new every time. It helps you grow," he added.

Currently, GT are in the sixth spot with a net run rate of -1.055 after winning four of eight games.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill , David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.

