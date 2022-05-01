LSG Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Indian youngster may get surprise promotion as Lucknow eye 2nd spot in points table

Lucknow Super Giants will eye a hat-trick of victories when they take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. LSG are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, LSG will hope they can breakaway from the overdependence on captain KL Rahul, who has been in sublime form. Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins. Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG’s losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.

LSG do have enough fire power in the form of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya and they need to shoulder more responsibility. They also have the multi-talented duo of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis.

In the bowling department, Krunal and pacer Dushmantha Chameera did well to help defend a modest total against Punjab but Ravi Bishnoi has been on the expensive side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LSG Predicted XI vs DC

Openers: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have to once again take the responsibility of providing a good start.

Top and middle order: Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda

Power hitters: Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder

Spin options: Kurnal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Changes from the last match: There is no reason for LSG to make any changes to their XI. However, it might be a good idea to try out young Ayush Badoni at number three. He had a solid start at number 7 but hasn't really got the opportunity to build a good innings.

LSG Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON