LSG Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Krunal Pandya set to return as Lucknow aim to move closer to the final

Lucknow Super Giants did eke out a narrow win against Kolkata Knight Riders to ensure their place in the playoffs last week, but the KL Rahul-led side will have a task cut out when they take on a more confident unit in Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A four-match winning streak in the second half of the league stage saw Lucknow rise to the top of the table and stand on the brink of making the playoffs and ensuring themselves a top-two finish. However, two consecutive losses did not just derail their entry, but denied them the second spot in the points table. They eventually finished third with nine wins in 14 games. And one of five losses came against the RCB, last month, by 18 runs.

Captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock has been the strength of LSG's batting. That they have scored 1039 runs together which includes the highest opening partnership in IPL history of 210 against KKR. But barring the two, the others have failed to contribute and hence LSG would be want the others to step up in the crucial tie against RCB in a bid to move closer to the final.

LSG Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator:

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain)

Middle Order: Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Big-hitters: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder

Spinners: Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya

Changes in squad:- Krunal had missed the last game, against KKR, owing to a niggle. But the star all-rounder is likely to make a return for the big game.

LSG Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

