LSG Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: Star youngster likely to return as Lucknow target playoff berth with another win

The Lucknow Super Giants have been flying high in their maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League. LSG, led by KL Rahul, are currently second in the league and need only one more win to seal a second qualification berth in the ongoing edition. However, Lucknow faced a crushing defeat at the hands of league leaders Gujarat Titans in their previous game, which saw their batting order falling like a pack of cards. In a lowly 145-run chase, their batting attack imploded as the side was bowled out on merely 82 – only three players managed to breach the double figures in the innings. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The LSG bowlers produced a disciplined performance with Mohsin Khan conceding at 4.50/over, while Avesh Khan registering figures of 2/26 in four overs. However, their performances with the bat let LSG down as only Deepak Hooda (27 off 26 balls) showed some fight in the entire innings, and was the ninth batter to be dismissed.

The side's middle-order of Karan Sharma (4), Krunal Pandya (5), Ayush Badoni (8) and Marcus Stoinis (2) combined to score 19 runs among them, and LSG would be hoping for a much-improved outing when they face the Rajasthan Royals.

As Lucknow Super Giants prepare for the clash against Rajasthan Royals, take a look at their probable XI.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Top and middle-order: Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni

Power hitter: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Spin options: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi

Changes from the last match: The LSG are likely to bring back young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi back to the lineup. The team management opted to hand a debut to batter Karan Sharma in Bishnoi's place in their previous game, which forced a shuffle in the batting order with Krunal, Badoni and Stoinis dropping to 5, 6, and 7th position respectively. With Bishnoi back in the XI, the three batters will likely return to their original spots.

