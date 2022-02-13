Lucknow Super Giants full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who will be making their debut appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), formed a formidable side having picked 18 players at the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru for the 2022 season of the tournament.

All eight of their major picks came on the opening day of the auction when they had picked wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, England pacer Mark Wood and uncapped Indian fast bowler in Avesh Khan. They had also picked two Indian all-rounders in Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

On the second day of the mega event, Lucknow's purchases pertained to padding up the squad with back-ups, having picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 90 lakh and Sri Lankan pacer Dushmanta Chameera.

Shedding light on Lucknow's work at the auction table, team mentore Gautam Gambhir told host broadcaster Star Sports, "We are satisfied… we bought players with experience who can walk in (to the playing XI). Yes, you can invest in a younger player, but you want players who can straightaway come into the XI.

"See we wanted someone like a Quinton, because we wanted to free KL up from his keeping responsibilities. Sometimes being a keeper, captain and opening batsman can be strenuous. Then we wanted Stoinis a batting allrounder, and then we went for a bowling allrounder in Jason Holder to split between them. Then we took Manish Pandey. Deepak Hooda can chip in with a few overs. Gowtham clearly from a perspective that Hooda is a batting allrounder, Gowtham is a bowling allrounder. And we are using only 3-4 stadiums, so wickets may turn later in the season. Plus we always wanted pace. Imagine if you have Mark Wood and Avesh Khan bowling at 140-145, that will always be a luxury."

Lucknow Super Giants

Squad Drafted Players – KL Rahul (INR 17 Crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 Crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 Crore)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.60 Crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 Crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 Crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 Crore), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Mark Wood (INR 7.50 Crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 90 lakh), Dushmanta Chameera (INR 2 Crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (INR 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (INR 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (INR 50 lakh), Karan Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Evin Lewis (INR 2 Crore), Mayank Yadav (INR 20 lakh).