Lucknow's IPL team officially named Lucknow Super Giants, reveals team owner Sanjiv Goenka

Lucknow's IPL team has been officially named 'Lucknow Super Giants', team owner Sanjiv Goenka revealed on Monday. The fate of the franchise's name was left on the public, and late evening, it was announced that the 'Lucknow Super Giants' will be entering the IPL 2022.

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the Naam Banao, Naam Kamao contest. Lacs and lacs and lacks of people responded, and based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team. And the name that we have chosen on your recommendations is 'Lucknow Super Giants'. Thank you so much your response and love, and continue to give us your blessings in the future as well," Goenka said in a video uploaded on LSG's official Twitter handle.

The franchise owners had launched a consumer engagement campaign on social media on January 3 to decide the name of the new IPL side. Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new teams to be entering the 14th edition of the IPL which is expected to begin from March 27 this year, along with the Ahmedabad franchise.

The franchise name brings back memories of the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants, which was later modified to Giant, a team that was also owned by Goenka. The team had features in two editions of the IPL - 2016 and 2018 as a replacement for Chennai Super Kings, who were slapped with a two-year-ban.

LSG, as it is expected to be nicknamed going forward, on Friday announced their three drafts picks which were captain KL Rahul, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Rahul joined Virat Kohli as the joint-highest player in IPL history, getting a sum of ₹17 crore, while Stoinis and Bishnoi will be paid ₹9.2 crore and ₹4 crore respectively.

