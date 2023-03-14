Luxury pool and tennis court: Ricky Ponting spends whopping 20 million dollars on swanky 6-bedroom mansion - Report

Australia cricket great Ricky Ponting has reportedly forked out a whopping $20 million for a mansion in Toorak, a suburb of Melbourne. According to reports in the Australian media, the mansion was sold above its listed price. The property was listed with a price guide of $19 million to $20.6 million, but is reported to have been purchased for $20.75 million.

According to The Age, the home, located in one of the most exclusive areas in Melbourne, is set on 1400 square metres and comes with open-plan indoor-outdoor living spaces and a modern kitchen. It includes wrought-iron stairs and marble-topped kitchen surfaces. This won't be the Ponting family's first brush with life in a big mansion. The family still owns another mansion in the beachside suburb of Brighton, purchased for $9.2 million in 2013.

That property, located in Brighton’s so-called “Golden Mile” includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an internal theatre and private laneway to the beach. They also own a $3.5 million, four-bedroom, three-bathroom Portsea house which they picked up in 2019.

A three-time World Cup winner with Australia, two of which he won as captain, Ricky Ponting is among the most successful captains of all time in international cricket. He led Australia during their "Golden Era" in the mid-2000s, taking over from Steve Waugh and remains Australia's all-time highest run scorer in Tests and ODIs. Widely rated as one of the greatest batters of all time, Ponting scored 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches at an average of 51.85 with 41 centuries. In 374 ODIs, Ponting scored 13,589 runs at an average of 41.81 with 29 centuries.

Since retiring in November 2012, Ponting has experienced success as a coach, in addition to being renown for his commentary. He had helped the Mumbai Indians win the 2015 IPL as head coach and has also periodically chipped in with coaching the Australian team at different levels. Ponting has been head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2018.

Ponting had a health scare in December 2022 when he had to be rushed to the hospital while he was part of the commentary panel for Australia's first Test against the West Indies in Perth. The legendary batter was treated and cleared of any serious concerns and later said that he had got sharp pains in his chest while on air.

"I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on air. I had a couple of those incidents, got through the stint and went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got lightheaded and dizzy and grabbed the bench," he said.

It was his former teammate and friend Justin Langer and a Seven Cricket producer who acted quickly after Ponting narrated his condition.

"I mentioned to JL (Justin Langer) on the way out, who was commentating with me, that I had had these pains in my chest and Chris Jones (Seven's executive producer) heard me and just reacted straight away and got me out of there. Ten or 15 minutes later, I was in the hospital getting the best treatment that I possibly could."

