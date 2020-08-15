Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select country
select city
Metro cities -
Other cities -
Powered by weather
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket
Year - 2004

MS DHONI DEBUTS

Makes his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in December. Dhoni is run out for a duck.

Year - 2005

ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL

Announces his arrival in ODIs with an impervious 145 against Pakistan. Follows it up with a mammoth unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka.

Year - 2007

MOMENT OF RECKONING

Appointed captain of T20 team as seniors refuse to be part of inaugural WT20 after ICC World Cup debacle. India beat Pakistan in final in Johannesburg to win the tournament.

Year - 2008

GLORY GLORY GLORY!

Captains India to first ever ODI series win in Australia as the team wins the CB series. Takes charge as full time captain of Indian Test team and leads India to home series win over Australia.

Year - 2009

TEST DOMINANCE AT HOME

Becomes first Indian captain to win ODI series in New Zealand. Guides India to the No1 position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time.

Year - 2010

KING OF ASIA

India lifts the Asia Cup under Dhoni's captaincy. Keeps No 1 Test rankings with a 1-1 series draw at home against South Africa.

Year - 2011

A DREAM COMES TRUE!

MS Dhoni hits the winning six as India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World Cup. Scores a defining unbeaten 91 in the summit clash.

Year - 2013

THE MAHI WAY!

Guides India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. Goes on to score maiden Test double century, a first for an Indian wicket-keeper. Also surpasses Sourav Ganguly to become most successful Indian skipper in Tests.

Year - 2014

END OF THE TEST SOJOURN

Leads India to second ICC WT20 final. Team goes down to Sri Lanka. Announces retirement from Test cricket after a series of away losses to hand over leaderships reins to Virat Kohli

Year - 2015

THE REIGN ENDS

Guides India to ICC World Cup semi-final in Australia. The defending champions are beaten by eventual champions Australia in the semis.

Year - 2016

A NEAR MISS

Leads India to a landmark 3-0 T20I series sweep in Australia. Also guides the team to semi-final finish at home in ICC WT20.

Year - 2017

SO LONG SKIPPER!

Resigns as India's limited overs captain as the Virat Kohli era begins in Indian cricket.

Year - 2018

THE ODI LEGEND

Joins elite list of batsmen to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Becomes second wicket-keeper batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to reach milestone.

Year - 2019

THE FINAL GOODBYE

Plays pivotal role in India's maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia. Plays his last international match for India in the ICC world cup semi final.

2004
2005
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019

Videos

MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
Aug 15, 2020 22:37 IST
‘Consider me as retired’: MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
‘Consider me as retired’: MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
Aug 15, 2020 21:53 IST
Watch: MS Dhoni reveals two best moments of his career
Watch: MS Dhoni reveals two best moments of his career
Aug 15, 2020 22:42 IST
‘I also get frustrated & angry but I control my emotions better’: MS Dhoni
‘I also get frustrated & angry but I control my emotions better’: MS Dhoni
Aug 15, 2020 22:41 IST

more from Dhoni’s retirement