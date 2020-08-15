MS DHONI DEBUTS
Makes his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in December. Dhoni is run out for a duck.
ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL
Announces his arrival in ODIs with an impervious 145 against Pakistan. Follows it up with a mammoth unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka.
MOMENT OF RECKONING
Appointed captain of T20 team as seniors refuse to be part of inaugural WT20 after ICC World Cup debacle. India beat Pakistan in final in Johannesburg to win the tournament.
GLORY GLORY GLORY!
Captains India to first ever ODI series win in Australia as the team wins the CB series. Takes charge as full time captain of Indian Test team and leads India to home series win over Australia.
TEST DOMINANCE AT HOME
Becomes first Indian captain to win ODI series in New Zealand. Guides India to the No1 position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time.
KING OF ASIA
India lifts the Asia Cup under Dhoni's captaincy. Keeps No 1 Test rankings with a 1-1 series draw at home against South Africa.
A DREAM COMES TRUE!
MS Dhoni hits the winning six as India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World Cup. Scores a defining unbeaten 91 in the summit clash.
THE MAHI WAY!
Guides India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. Goes on to score maiden Test double century, a first for an Indian wicket-keeper. Also surpasses Sourav Ganguly to become most successful Indian skipper in Tests.
END OF THE TEST SOJOURN
Leads India to second ICC WT20 final. Team goes down to Sri Lanka. Announces retirement from Test cricket after a series of away losses to hand over leaderships reins to Virat Kohli
THE REIGN ENDS
Guides India to ICC World Cup semi-final in Australia. The defending champions are beaten by eventual champions Australia in the semis.
A NEAR MISS
Leads India to a landmark 3-0 T20I series sweep in Australia. Also guides the team to semi-final finish at home in ICC WT20.
SO LONG SKIPPER!
Resigns as India's limited overs captain as the Virat Kohli era begins in Indian cricket.
THE ODI LEGEND
Joins elite list of batsmen to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Becomes second wicket-keeper batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to reach milestone.
THE FINAL GOODBYE
Plays pivotal role in India's maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia. Plays his last international match for India in the ICC world cup semi final.
more from Dhoni’s retirement
-
Dhoni made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2004 and played his maiden Test match almost a year later against Sri Lanka in Chennai. He was part of the team that played India’s first ever T20 international against South Africa in December 2006.Aug 15, 2020 21:44
-
‘The legend retires in his own style’: Kohli, Tendulkar among many to congratulate MS Dhoni on stellar career
The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli R Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, and many more took to social media to congratulate former India captain MS Dhoni on a wonderful career.Aug 15, 2020 21:56
-
MS Dhoni retirement: The complete statistical highlights of Dhoni’s Test, ODI and T20I career. Here are the runs he scored, his average, highest score, the number catches he took and stumpings he inflicted in his India career.Aug 15, 2020 22:45
-
Another Union minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur said Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s legacy will inspire generations of cricketers.Aug 15, 2020 22:21
-
Sourav Ganguly, the man responsible for giving Indian cricket MS Dhoni, congratulated the former India captain on a career second to none, saying his leadership qualities will be difficult for anyone to replicate.Aug 15, 2020 22:17
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a resident of Ranchi and is adored across the state of Jharkhand.Aug 15, 2020 21:59
-
‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
MS Dhoni announce retirement: In a virtual standing ovation, leaders from across political spectrum united to bid adieu to one of India’s finest players and took to Twitter to thank him for the magic woven in the history of Indian cricket.Aug 15, 2020 21:59
-
MS Dhoni Retirement: Here’s a look back at five instances which changed the fortunes of India and also of few players because of just one man - MS Dhoni!Aug 15, 2020 21:56
-
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket.Aug 15, 2020 21:36
-
MS Dhoni announces retirement: Dhoni, however, goes away as one of the greatest cricketers and captains of all time. Here are some of Dhoni’s captaincy and batting and wicket-keeping world records ..Aug 15, 2020 21:49
-
MS Dhoni, Indian cricket’s most successful captain has announced his retirement. Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram.Aug 15, 2020 22:58
-
Kohli described the 39-year-old Gayle as an icon and “gem of a human being” who was always there to help youngsters. The duo were earlier together in the IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.Aug 15, 2019 15:00
-
The former Indian captain spoke about the options which can be used by the Indian team in different scenarios.Aug 13, 2019 08:33
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no immediate plans to retire despite the intense speculation surrounding his future, his long-time friend and business partner Arun Pandey said on Friday.Jul 20, 2019 08:11
-
MS Dhoni, whose finishing ability with the bat has been on the wane, would be the centre of discussion when the national selection committee meets in Mumbai on Sunday to pick up squads for the West Indies series starting next month.Jul 20, 2019 08:05